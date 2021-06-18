Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony are celebrating their era of the legendary band with the launch of Van Hagar / Other Half social media pages.
Both took to their new Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday (June 16th) to formally announce the pages that they will be using to share stuff from the Van Hagar era of Van Halen.
Sammy said, "Hey everybody, I've got some fresh news for you. Mikey and I have been checking out our old vintage footage of stuff we've been doing over the years with Van Hagar years and all that, and we found some of the coolest stuff. And we're digging and we're digging — we're finding nuggets every day and we're gonna share 'em with you."
Anthony added, "Hey, everyone keeps asking us, 'Why don't you post more of the Van Hagar years stuff?' Well, guess what. You've got it. We're gonna go through, dig through some of the archived stuff, try to find stuff you haven't seen before — maybe some stuff that we haven't seen in decades — and throw it up, and maybe post a couple of comments to go along with it." See the Facebook page here.
