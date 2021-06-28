Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson says that his new band project are currently mixing their forthcoming album and are hoping to release it in late summer or early fall.

The project features Lifeson, along with former Coney Hatch bassist and vocalist Andy Curran and vocalist Maiah Wynne. Alex discussed the group during a recent interview with Sweetwater.

He said, "Andy approached me about four years ago, shortly after the last Rush tour, about just adding some guitar on some of the things that he was doing. And I did that. A few months later, he sent another one, and did that. And then we started getting more serious.

"And then we found a great singer, Maiah Wynne, from Portland, Oregon, just a fabulous, fabulous voice and a really smart songwriter and vocal performer. So we've basically done an album's worth of material that we hope to release sometime soon. I'm really excited about that."

Lifeson also explained that they are mixing their forthcoming album. He said, "We're just working on that part of it. All the music is recorded. We are mixing currently. We're in a good place, but it's very challenging.

"The industry is so, so very different than it was certainly 10 years ago, never mind last year. We'll see. Hopefully late summer, early fall we might have something. But we are very, very excited about it. It's pretty cool stuff, I think." Watch the interview below:

Related Stories

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson Streams First New Music In A Decade

Father Of Rush Legend Neil Peart Passes Away

The Polyphonic Spree Get Animated For Rush Classic

Primus Share New Rush A Tribute To Kings Tour Dates

Rush Classic Covered By The Polyphonic Spree

Anthrax's Benante and Friends Plot Rush Tribute EP, Share 'Subdivisions' Video

Rush In The Studio For 2112 Anniversary

Rush's Neil Peart 2021 Drumset Scholarship Details Announced

Rush Icon Neil Peart's Drums Used On Crown Lands' New Single

News > Rush



