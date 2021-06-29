.

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 06-29-2021

Mammoth WVH tour poster

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a number of Mammoth WVH headline dates this summer and fall, in addition to their North American trek with Guns N' Roses and festival appearances.

The newly announced solo dates includes shows in Cleveland, Seattle, Tucson, Austin, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Orlando. They will also be performing at Buzzfest in Houston, BFD 2021 in Dallas, KXXR Family Reunion in Minneapolis and MMRBQ in Camden, NJ.

The tour will Guns N' Roses is set to kick off on July 31st in Hershey, PA at the Hersheypark Stadium and will wrap up with two nights at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL on October 2nd and 3rd.

The band had this to say via social media about the new headline dates, "We are so excited to see you all! Get tickets now at Mammothwvh.com! (On-sale July 1st) Pre-Order passcode: WVH." See all of the dates below:

Headline Dates


08/7 - Cleveland, Ohio - House of Blues
08/23 - Seattle, Wash. - The Neptune
08/29 - Tucson, Ariz. - Rialto Theatre
09/2 - Austin, Tex. - Emo's
09/9 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Bogarts
09/14 - Louisville, KY. - Mercury Ballroom
10/1 - Orlando, Fla. - The Plaza Live

Music Festival Dates


09/4 - Houston, Tex. - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, KTBZ's Buzzfest
09/5 - Dallas, Tex. - Dos Equis Pavilion, KEGL BFD 2021
09/17 - Minneapolis, Minn. - Target Center, KXXR Family Reunion
09/25 - Camden, N.J - BB-T Pavilion, WWMMR MMRBQ

Guns N' Roses Dates


07/31 - Hershey, Penn. - Hersheypark Stadium
08/3 - Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park
08/5 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium
08/8 - Detroit, Mich. - Comerica Park
Aug.11 - Fargo, N.D. - FargoDome
08/13 - Missoula, Mont. - Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/16 - Commerce City, Colo. - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
08/19 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Banc of California Stadium
08/22 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center
08/25 - San Jose, Calif. - SAP Center at San Jose
08/27 - Las Vegas, Nev. - Allegant Stadium
08/30 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Phoenix Suns Arena
09/1 - Dallas, Tex. - American Airlines Center
09/8 - Indianapolis, Ind. - Lucas Oil Stadium
09/11 - Atlantic City, N.J. - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/12 - Atlantic City, N.J. - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/16 - Chicago, Ill - Wrigley Field
09/18 - Milwaukee, Wis - Summerfest
09/21 - St. Paul, Minn. - Xcel Energy Center
09/23 - Columbus, Ohio - Schottenstein Center
09/26 - Baltimore, Md. - Royal Bank Arena
09/29 - Raleigh, N.C. - PNC Arena
10/2 - Hollywood, Fla. - Hard Rock Hotel
10/3 - Hollywood, Fla. - Hard Rock Hotel

