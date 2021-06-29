Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a number of Mammoth WVH headline dates this summer and fall, in addition to their North American trek with Guns N' Roses and festival appearances.
The newly announced solo dates includes shows in Cleveland, Seattle, Tucson, Austin, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Orlando. They will also be performing at Buzzfest in Houston, BFD 2021 in Dallas, KXXR Family Reunion in Minneapolis and MMRBQ in Camden, NJ.
The tour will Guns N' Roses is set to kick off on July 31st in Hershey, PA at the Hersheypark Stadium and will wrap up with two nights at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL on October 2nd and 3rd.
The band had this to say via social media about the new headline dates, "We are so excited to see you all! Get tickets now at Mammothwvh.com! (On-sale July 1st) Pre-Order passcode: WVH." See all of the dates below:
