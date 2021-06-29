Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a number of Mammoth WVH headline dates this summer and fall, in addition to their North American trek with Guns N' Roses and festival appearances.

The newly announced solo dates includes shows in Cleveland, Seattle, Tucson, Austin, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Orlando. They will also be performing at Buzzfest in Houston, BFD 2021 in Dallas, KXXR Family Reunion in Minneapolis and MMRBQ in Camden, NJ.

The tour will Guns N' Roses is set to kick off on July 31st in Hershey, PA at the Hersheypark Stadium and will wrap up with two nights at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL on October 2nd and 3rd.

The band had this to say via social media about the new headline dates, "We are so excited to see you all! Get tickets now at Mammothwvh.com! (On-sale July 1st) Pre-Order passcode: WVH." See all of the dates below:

Headline Dates

08/7 - Cleveland, Ohio - House of Blues08/23 - Seattle, Wash. - The Neptune08/29 - Tucson, Ariz. - Rialto Theatre09/2 - Austin, Tex. - Emo's09/9 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Bogarts09/14 - Louisville, KY. - Mercury Ballroom10/1 - Orlando, Fla. - The Plaza Live

Music Festival Dates

09/4 - Houston, Tex. - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, KTBZ's Buzzfest09/5 - Dallas, Tex. - Dos Equis Pavilion, KEGL BFD 202109/17 - Minneapolis, Minn. - Target Center, KXXR Family Reunion09/25 - Camden, N.J - BB-T Pavilion, WWMMR MMRBQ

Guns N' Roses Dates

07/31 - Hershey, Penn. - Hersheypark Stadium08/3 - Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park08/5 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium08/8 - Detroit, Mich. - Comerica ParkAug.11 - Fargo, N.D. - FargoDome08/13 - Missoula, Mont. - Washington-Grizzly Stadium08/16 - Commerce City, Colo. - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park08/19 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Banc of California Stadium08/22 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center08/25 - San Jose, Calif. - SAP Center at San Jose08/27 - Las Vegas, Nev. - Allegant Stadium08/30 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Phoenix Suns Arena09/1 - Dallas, Tex. - American Airlines Center09/8 - Indianapolis, Ind. - Lucas Oil Stadium09/11 - Atlantic City, N.J. - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena09/12 - Atlantic City, N.J. - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena09/16 - Chicago, Ill - Wrigley Field09/18 - Milwaukee, Wis - Summerfest09/21 - St. Paul, Minn. - Xcel Energy Center09/23 - Columbus, Ohio - Schottenstein Center09/26 - Baltimore, Md. - Royal Bank Arena09/29 - Raleigh, N.C. - PNC Arena10/2 - Hollywood, Fla. - Hard Rock Hotel10/3 - Hollywood, Fla. - Hard Rock Hotel

