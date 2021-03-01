The Who Stream Unreleased Demos From Expanded Reissue

(hennemusic) The Who are streaming a series of three previously-unreleased demos by guitarist Pete Townhsend as the first preview to the newly-announced expanded reissues of their 1967 album, "The Who Sell Out."

Fans can sample early recordings of "Pictures Of Lily", "Kids! Do You Want Kids" and "Odorono" from the package, which presents mono and stereo versions of the UK band's third record alongside studio outtakes and and unreleased tracks.

Introduced with the US and UK Top 10 hit, "I Can See For Miles", "The Who Sell Out" was originally planned as a loose concept album including jingles and commercials linking the songs stylized as a pirate radio broadcast.

Due April 23 as 2CD and 2 LP vinyl packages, the reissue is also expanded for a Super Deluxe Edition that features 112 tracks - 46 of which are unreleased - an 80-page, hard-back full-colour book, including rare period photos, memorabilia, track by track annotation and new sleeve notes by Townshend, nine posters and inserts, and other assorted memorabilia.

The Who recently cancelled rescheduled dates for a 2021 UK and Ireland tour, which was set to begin in Dublin on March 5; fans can contact their point of purchase regarding refunds. Stream the 3 demos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

