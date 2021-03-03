Lynyrd Skynyrd Share 1976 Performance Of 'Gimme Three Steps'

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are sharing video of a vintage performance of their classic track, "Gimme Three Steps", as a preview to the April 9 release of "Live At Knebworth '76."
The lead single from the Jacksonville, FL band's 1973 debut, "Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd)", is among the 11 tracks captured during their August 1976 appearance at the Knebworth event, which saw them perform before 150,000 fans as part of a day-long bill that included Todd Rundgren's Utopia, 10cc, Hot Tuna and headliners The Rolling Stones.
"Live At Knebworth '76" will be available in multiple formats, including DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, limited edition 2LP+DVD, and digital video; as a bonus, the Blu-ray set also features the full-length 2018 documentary, "If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd."
The group are currently scheduled to launch a series of summer live shows in Glen Allen, VA in late May. Watch the video here.
Classic Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Set For Release
Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds 2020 In Review
Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young Feud Part Of This Week's Music's Greatest Mysteries
Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds
Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Biopic Release Announced
Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'
Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule More Spring US Tour Dates
Lynyrd Skynyrd's In The Studio For 'Nuthin' Fancy' Anniversary
Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpone Farewell US Tour Dates
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance'- Black Sabbath Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Die Young'- Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball- more
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance'
Black Sabbath Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Die Young'
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball
Badfinger Releasing New Collaborations Album
Yes Share 'Roundabout' Video From New Box Set
Lynyrd Skynyrd Share 1976 Performance Of 'Gimme Three Steps'
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'In Stride'
Singled Out: BlackWater Cobra's Guy Like Me