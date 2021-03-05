David Bowie Live Series Continues With 1999 Paris Release

(hennemusic) David Bowie will release a 1999 concert from Paris, France as the fifth project in a six-part series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)."

Due March 12, "Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)" presents the rocker's appearance at the Elysée Montmartre, which features 12 previously unreleased recordings and three B-sides of singles from the 'hours...' album.

One of only seven full shows promoting the record saw Bowie dig deep into his back catalogue for rarely-performed tracks like "Can't Help Thinking About Me", "Word On A Wing" and "Drive-In Saturday", as well as the debut appearance of new song "Something In The Air."

The day of the show was a momentous one for Bowie, as that afternoon he was awarded the Commandeurs of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, the highest artistic honour that France can bestow.

The project - which will be available in limited edition double CD and triple vinyl editions - is the latest release in the 1990s live series and follows "Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)", "No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95)", "LiveAndWell.com" and "Look At The Moon (Phoenix Festival 97)."

"Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)" is being previewed with video of Bowie performing his 1971 classic, "Life On Mars?" Watch it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

