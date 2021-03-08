.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event

Bruce Henne | 03-08-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden tour poster

(hennemusic) The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced that the 36th Annual Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland, OH on October 30th. The event at the city's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will recognize the 2021 inductees, who will be selected from the extensive list of nominees that includes Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, Devo, New York Dolls and Tina Turner, among others.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The Rock Hall offers fans the opportunity to participate in the induction selection process with the Fan Vote. From February 10 through April 30, fans can vote every day at rockhall.com, or at the Museum in Cleveland.

The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees, who will be announced in May; further details and ticket on-sale information for the fall ceremony in Cleveland will be announced at a later date.

"We are excited to welcome the 2021 class of Inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this year in Cleveland, the home of our Museum," says John Sykes, Chairman, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation. "The ceremony recognizes these Inductees' influence on generations of artists to follow and their impact on sound of youth culture." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event

KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members

Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video

Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion

Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Iron Maiden Singer To Host Online Powerslave Listening Party

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album

Anthrax's Charlie Benante Takes On Iron Maiden Classic

News > Iron Maiden

advertisement
Day In Rock

Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'-

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more

Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more

Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video- Ghost 'Life Eternal' Video- When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy- more

Reviews

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines

MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold

Battle of the Band: Dio

advertisement
Latest News

Candlebox Stream 'My Weakness' From Forthcoming Album

Anthrax and Testament Stars Lead Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic

The Juliana Theory Reimagine 'Into The Dark'

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event

Former Delain Singer Charlotte Wessels Shares 'Soft Revolution'

Geoff Tate Fronted Sweet Oblivion Release 'Another Change' Video

Saxon Take On Beatles Classic 'Paperback Writer'

The Drive-By Truckers' Jay Gonzalez Shares 'Trampoline' Video