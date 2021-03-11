Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream

Philip H. Anselmo And The Illegals have announced that they will be staging a very special livestream show on April 9th called "A Vulgar Display Of Pantera."
Anselmo will lead the group through a set of classic songs from his former band that include tracks from all five of their albums, "Cowboys From Hell," "Vulgar Display Of Power," "Far Beyond Driven," "The Great Southern Trendkill," and "Reinventing The Steel".
Phil had this to say about the special show, "It's always fun to get together with THE ILLEGALS and pay tribute to Pantera with all the awesome fans jamming along with us. Let's do this!"
The event will completely live and captured with multiple cameras. It will also feature an opening set from King Parrot. Fans can grab tickets here.
