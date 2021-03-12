Rush's Neil Peart 2021 Drumset Scholarship Details Announced

(hennemusic) Hudson Music is sharing details for The 2021 Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship in honor of the late Rush legend. The Percussive Arts Society will annually award up to four drummers with the opportunity for lessons from well-known artists/educators, either online or in person.

Applications for the honor are now open to all active Percussive Arts Society Members; applicants must submit a video of no more than 5 minutes and a statement of why this award would be important to their development.

The 2021 deadline to apply is April 30. For more information, visit pas.org or contact them directly via email at percarts@pas.org. In sync with the scholarship news, Hudson Music is streaming video footage of a pre-show rehearsal by Peart. Watch it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rush Icon Neil Peart's Drums Used On Crown Lands' New Single

Rush In The Studio For 'Moving Pictures' 40th Anniversary

Rush's Alex Lifeson And Geddy Lee Eager To Work Together Again

Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed

Rush's Geddy Lee To Perform With Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

Neil Peart's Hometown To Further Honor The Rush Legend

Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time 2020 In Review

Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings' 2020 In Review

Rush Tribute Neil Peart In Animated Video 2020 In Review

News > Rush



