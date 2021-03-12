.

Rush's Neil Peart 2021 Drumset Scholarship Details Announced

Bruce Henne | 03-12-2021

(hennemusic) Hudson Music is sharing details for The 2021 Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship in honor of the late Rush legend. The Percussive Arts Society will annually award up to four drummers with the opportunity for lessons from well-known artists/educators, either online or in person.

Applications for the honor are now open to all active Percussive Arts Society Members; applicants must submit a video of no more than 5 minutes and a statement of why this award would be important to their development.

The 2021 deadline to apply is April 30. For more information, visit pas.org or contact them directly via email at percarts@pas.org. In sync with the scholarship news, Hudson Music is streaming video footage of a pre-show rehearsal by Peart. Watch it here.

