Charming Liars Continue Live Sounds Series With 'Favorite Show'

Alt rockers Charming Liars have released a performance video for their track "Favorite Show", which is the latest installment in the band's Live Sounds Of 2020 video series.

They launched the series back in December with performances that they filmed late last year in a warehouse in Los Angeles, which was the first time that they were able to play together since the beginning of the pandemic.

They had this to say about the new clip, "'Favorite Show' is drenched in dark moods and we decided the live video should reflect that. We hope that someday soon we can bring that vibe directly to the stage." Watch it below:

