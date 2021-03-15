Charming Liars Continue Live Sounds Series With 'Favorite Show'

Alt rockers Charming Liars have released a performance video for their track "Favorite Show", which is the latest installment in the band's Live Sounds Of 2020 video series.
They launched the series back in December with performances that they filmed late last year in a warehouse in Los Angeles, which was the first time that they were able to play together since the beginning of the pandemic.
They had this to say about the new clip, "'Favorite Show' is drenched in dark moods and we decided the live video should reflect that. We hope that someday soon we can bring that vibe directly to the stage." Watch it below:
Charming Liars Streaming New Song 'Pieces'
Charming Liars Launch Live Sounds Video Series
Charming Liars Release New Song 'In The Reflection Of Blood'
Charming Liars Enlist Fans For 'Losers' Video
Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Charming Liars Release New Single 'Blame'
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark
Charming Liars Return With Something Dark
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online
Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival
Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic
John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K
Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video
Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl
The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video
The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream