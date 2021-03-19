All-Star Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Tribute Concert To Stream Online

(hennemusic) An early 2020 all-star concert tribute to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green will debut online via Nugs.net on April 24. Originally set to screen in cinemas worldwide later this month (it will still open in theaters in Australia and New Zealand on March 25), the planned global launch will now be streamed "due to on-going Covid-19 restrictions" ahead of its arrival in UK and European cinemas this autumn.

Organized by Mick Fleetwood, the February 2020 event at London's Palladium in support of Teenage Cancer Trust saw the drummer salute his former bandmate and the original era of the group with the help of a lineup that included Christine McVie, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons, Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman, John Mayll, Zak Starkey, Noel Gallagher and original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Jeremy Spencer, among others.

"The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," says Fleetwood, "and it's important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.

"I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. 'Then Play On'..."

The tribute event took place just five months before Green passed away in his sleep on July 25 at the age of 73. Watch the trailer and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

