All-Star Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Tribute Concert To Stream Online

(hennemusic) An early 2020 all-star concert tribute to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green will debut online via Nugs.net on April 24. Originally set to screen in cinemas worldwide later this month (it will still open in theaters in Australia and New Zealand on March 25), the planned global launch will now be streamed "due to on-going Covid-19 restrictions" ahead of its arrival in UK and European cinemas this autumn.
Organized by Mick Fleetwood, the February 2020 event at London's Palladium in support of Teenage Cancer Trust saw the drummer salute his former bandmate and the original era of the group with the help of a lineup that included Christine McVie, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons, Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman, John Mayll, Zak Starkey, Noel Gallagher and original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Jeremy Spencer, among others.
"The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," says Fleetwood, "and it's important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.
"I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. 'Then Play On'..."
The tribute event took place just five months before Green passed away in his sleep on July 25 at the age of 73. Watch the trailer and read more here.
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Jam Peter Green Classic
Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'The Chain'
Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returned To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video 2020 In Review
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review
Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover
All-Star Tribute To Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Coming To Theaters
Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returns To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic
Fleetwood Mac Icon Peter Green Dead At 73
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- Corey Taylor- more
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD
The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Live Album
David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show
KISS Add Two New Stops To End Of The Road Farewell Tour
All-Star Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Tribute Concert To Stream Online
While She Sleeps Get 'Nervous' With Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil
Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert
Original Foo Fighter Releases Second Assertion Single