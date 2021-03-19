David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show

(hennemusic) David Bowie will release a rare 1999 club show in New York as the sixth and final project in a series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)."
Due April 2, "David Bowie At The Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99)" delivers the singer's November 19 appearance in front of an invite-only audience of fans and contest winners.
One of a handful of shows in support of his 1999 album, "Hours", the 12-song performance was recorded and filmed for webcast the following month via Liveonline.net, with audio from the show previously only available as a promotional CD.
The project - which will be available in limited edition CD and double vinyl editions - completes the live series and follows Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)", "No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95)", "LiveAndWell.com", "Look At The Moon (Phoenix Festival 97)" and "Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)". See the tracklist here.
