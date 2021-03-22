Between The Buried And Me Announce Summer Tour Dates

Between The Buried And Me have announced the new dates for their 20th anniversary tour. The trek was postponed due to the pandemic and now set to take place this summer.

The tour will be kicking off on August 3rd in Atlanta, GA at the Masquerade and will be concluding with a two night stand in Charlotte, NC at the Underground on September 16th and 17th.

The band had this to say, "We are finally getting the go ahead to take our 20 year anniversary tour on the road! All of the original shows, tickets and VIPs are still valid, however some of the venues have changed plus we added Cleveland, OH and Lawrence, KS to the routing.

"We know you all will have questions, but please bear with us as we work through the process of opening all of this up again. Ticket refunds will be available if the new dates conflict with your new lives and we will let you know in the coming weeks when the VIP site will be running again for purchases or refunds.

"The best way to ensure this tour comes to reality is to keep wearing your masks, get the vaccine and hang tight as we get past this thing!?" See the dates below:

8/3 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

8/4 Richmond, VA - Canal Club

8/5 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

8/6 Washington, DC - Black Cat

8/8 New York, NY - Gramercy

8/9 New York, NY - Gramercy

8/10 Worcester, MA - Palladium

8/11 Montreal, QC - Bronson Centre

8/13 Ottawa, ON - Fairmont Theatre

8/14 Toronto, ON - Opera House

8/15 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

8/16 Cleveland, OH - Beachland

8/17 Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

8/19 St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

8/20 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

8/21 Minneapolis, MN - Studio B at Skyway

8/22 Lawrence, KS - Granada

8/23 Denver, CO - Summit

8/25 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

8/27 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

8/28 Vancouver, BC - Imperial

8/29 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

8/31 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

9/1 Garden Grove, CA - Garden Grove Amp

9/2 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram

9/3 Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

9/4 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent

9/6 Dallas, TX - Trees

9/7 San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

9/8 Houston, TX - Rise

9/10 Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

9/11 Tampa, FL - Orpheum

9/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

9/15 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9/16 Charlotte, NC - Underground

9/17 Charlotte, NC - Underground



