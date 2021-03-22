Oceans And Lena Scissorhands Deal With Schizophrenia With 'Voices'

Oceans have recruited Infected Rain's Lena Scissorhands for their new song "Voices", which is a song that deals with the mental illness of schizophrenia.
The song comes from the group's forthcoming EP, "We Are Not Okay", which is set to be released digitally on April 30th. Timo Rotten had this to say about the new track, "This song is fragile and violent.
"It displays self love and self hatred at the same time. We tried to capture a particular state of mind with 'Voices', it's basically our own interpretation of paranoid schizophrenia.
"Oceans has always been about contrast, because most things in our world do have multiple sides to it, especially with mental health everything is multi-layered.
"Normally, I try to transport that with my use of growls and clean singing, but Lena's vocals put the whole thing on a whole different level. The sheer amount of emotion in this track makes me shiver every time I listen to it."
Lena Scissorhands added, "Being part of the song 'VOICES' was an easy decision for me. I loved the lyrics and the music right away. The message is raw and very relevant to the current society we live in." Watch the visualizer video below:
Oceans Team With Caliban's Andy Dorner For 'We Are Not Okay'
Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'
Oceans Ate Alaska's Original Lineup Reunites and Shares New Song
Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video
Our Oceans Share New Single 'The Heart's Whisper'
Our Oceans Release 'Unravel' Video And Announce New Album
Oceans Of Slumber Release 'To The Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)' Video
Oceans Of Slumber Release 'The Adorned Fathomless Creation' Video
Oceans Of Slumber Release New Video and Announce Album
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour
Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022
Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour
Pop Evil Share New Song 'Set Me Free' And Announce Album
Between The Buried And Me Announce Summer Tour Dates
Serj Tankian Delivers 'Electric Yerevan' Video
Todd Rundgren Goes To Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa
Frost Take Fans 'Terrestrial' With New Video