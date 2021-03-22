Oceans And Lena Scissorhands Deal With Schizophrenia With 'Voices'

Oceans have recruited Infected Rain's Lena Scissorhands for their new song "Voices", which is a song that deals with the mental illness of schizophrenia.

The song comes from the group's forthcoming EP, "We Are Not Okay", which is set to be released digitally on April 30th. Timo Rotten had this to say about the new track, "This song is fragile and violent.

"It displays self love and self hatred at the same time. We tried to capture a particular state of mind with 'Voices', it's basically our own interpretation of paranoid schizophrenia.

"Oceans has always been about contrast, because most things in our world do have multiple sides to it, especially with mental health everything is multi-layered.

"Normally, I try to transport that with my use of growls and clean singing, but Lena's vocals put the whole thing on a whole different level. The sheer amount of emotion in this track makes me shiver every time I listen to it."

Lena Scissorhands added, "Being part of the song 'VOICES' was an easy decision for me. I loved the lyrics and the music right away. The message is raw and very relevant to the current society we live in." Watch the visualizer video below:

