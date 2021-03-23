Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley

KISS frontman Paul Stanley is still critical of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, despite his band finally being inducted in 2014, and he believes that metal legends and pioneers Iron Maiden should be inducted this year.

Iron Maiden released their first album in 1980 and were therefor qualified for induction in 2005, but it wasn't until this year that the band, who still sell out stadiums worldwide, was nominated.

Stanley spoke to USA Today about his new Soul Station album and during the interview he was asked which bands he would like to see nominated this year.

He responded, "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has had such a stigma attached to it, and rightfully so. It's been so much of an old men's club where they pick their favorites in a backroom.

"And most of them, quite honestly, past the first handful - you ask most people in America who (these artists) are and they're clueless. So to see it becoming more of a reflection of popularity and influence, that's a great thing.

"Foo Fighters are a great, great band. (Iron) Maiden belongs in there. If it wasn't for Maiden, there wouldn't be an abundance of bands who sound Maiden-like. Isn't that what gets you in the Hall of Fame?"



Related Stories

Dissona Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event

KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members

Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video

Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion

Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Iron Maiden Singer To Host Online Powerslave Listening Party

News > Iron Maiden



