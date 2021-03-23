KISS frontman Paul Stanley is still critical of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, despite his band finally being inducted in 2014, and he believes that metal legends and pioneers Iron Maiden should be inducted this year.
Iron Maiden released their first album in 1980 and were therefor qualified for induction in 2005, but it wasn't until this year that the band, who still sell out stadiums worldwide, was nominated.
Stanley spoke to USA Today about his new Soul Station album and during the interview he was asked which bands he would like to see nominated this year.
He responded, "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has had such a stigma attached to it, and rightfully so. It's been so much of an old men's club where they pick their favorites in a backroom.
"And most of them, quite honestly, past the first handful - you ask most people in America who (these artists) are and they're clueless. So to see it becoming more of a reflection of popularity and influence, that's a great thing.
"Foo Fighters are a great, great band. (Iron) Maiden belongs in there. If it wasn't for Maiden, there wouldn't be an abundance of bands who sound Maiden-like. Isn't that what gets you in the Hall of Fame?"
Dissona Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event
KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022
Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video
Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members
Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video
Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion
Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Iron Maiden Singer To Host Online Powerslave Listening Party
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle
Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley
Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto
Rob Zombie Debuts At No. 1 On Album Sales Chart
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour
Foreigner Working On New Music
Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring
Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'