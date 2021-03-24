Wolfgang Van Halen Will Have A Good Run Predicts Myles Kennedy

Alter Bridge and Slash solo band frontman Myles Kennedy is "absolutely thrilled" by the reception that his friend Wolfgang Van Halen received for his debut solo track "Distance" and he predicts that Wolfgang will have a successful solo career.
Wolfgang released the song and video as the first single from his solo group Mammoth WVH last year as a tribute to his father Eddie Van Halen and it was met with immediate success.
Kennedy was asked about the positive response to the song during a recent interview with 105.5 WDHA and the Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators and Alter Bridge frontman answered, "It's very exciting.
"And it's nice when you've been having discussions with people, and then they see it, and they're, like, 'Yeah.' I mean, it's true, he's just this force of nature, he can do it all.
"Yeah, I'm absolutely thrilled for him. And I'm really happy to see how it's given me faith in humans again. After his father passed away and everybody just poured in with so much love for the guy, and then he releases this beautiful song, and it's found its place in the world.
"It's a beautiful cycle of just good, positive energy. So, yeah, I'm super proud of Wolfie. And he's gonna have a good run." Watch the interview below:
