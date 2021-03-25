Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Live Version Of 'Gold Dust Woman'

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac are streaming audio of a previously-unreleased performance of their classic track "Gold Dust Woman", as the latest preview to the April 9 release of a series of expanded editions of their 1980 album, "Live."

Recorded at The Forum in Los Angeles in 1977 on the "Rumours" tour, the song is one of 14 previously unavailable tracks that are featured on the 3-disc Super Deluxe Edition of the project, which originally featured material from the group's tour in support of 1979's "Tusk."

In addition to the unreleased live footage, the 2021 reissue delivers a remastered version of the original release on both 180-gram vinyl and CD, a bonus 7-inch single featuring previously unreleased demos for "Fireflies" and "One More Night", replica tour goodies, a booklet, and a history of the live album by writer David Wild.

"Then and now, Fleetwood Mac Live artfully marks a fascinating time period for a group that, in one form or another, has been on the global stage for more than half a century," writes Wild. "It's a wildly entertaining rock 'n' roll circus in full swing under a big tent of the band's own creation as they leave audiences dazzled in locales from Paris, France, to Passaic, New Jersey." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

All-Star Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Tribute Concert To Stream Online

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Jam Peter Green Classic

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'The Chain'

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returned To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video 2020 In Review

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review

Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover

All-Star Tribute To Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Coming To Theaters

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returns To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

News > Fleetwood Mac



