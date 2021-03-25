Steve Vai Guests On The Jay Jay French Connection Podcast

Steve Vai is the featured guest on the latest episode of Twisted Sister Star Jay Jay French's podcast "The Jay Jay French Connection: Beyond the Music."
French, who launched the podcast on December 1st of last year, had this to say about the show, "What makes my podcast stand out is the close personal relationships that I have with most of my guests. This allows them a kind of safety zone where they will tell me stories and experiences that you just won't hear anywhere else."
Here is the synopsis for the latest episode, "Guitar virtuoso, composer, songwriter & producer Steve Vai joins Jay Jay for a one of a kind conversation on this week's episode of The Jay Jay French Connection.
"Listen to Steve tell the story of how he began his career - as a transcriptionist for Frank Zappa - at the insanely young age of 18! Steve shares this and many other stories about his remarkable journey in music, and how he became the musical polymath that he is today. Jay Jay & Steve talk discuss their guitar collections, Steve going to see Twisted Sister play in Long Island NY as a kid, notable influences, and much more."
New episodes of The Jay Jay French Connection are available every Tuesday on Spotify, Apple Music and PodcastOne. Upcoming guests include DJ Eddie Trunk, actor Michael Imperioli, guitarist Eddie Ojeda, legendary manager Doc McGhee, music industry veteran Dorothy Carvello, radio/podcast personality Jordan Harbinger, guitarist Joe Bonamassa, producer Eddie Kramer and talent manager Shep Gordon. Listen to the Steve Vai episode here.
Steve Vai, Yngwie, Zakk Wylde's Generation Axe Announce Album
Jeff Berlin Announces Joe Frazier EP Featuring Steve Vai And More
