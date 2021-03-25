We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Livestream Event

We Came As Romans have announced that they will be performing their 2009 album "To Plant A Seed" in full during a special livestream event that will be taking place on Friday, April 23rd at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Frontman Dave Stevens had this to say, "We're so stoked to announce this livestream for our To Plant A Seed 10-year anniversary tour/set. While we were in the middle of this tour last year, we had to unexpectedly pack up and go home due to COVID-19, which left us, and a lot of fans, disappointed that we couldn't be performing this set.
"The best way we could think of to bring these songs to our fans was through a livestream. Along with the stream, we're releasing very limited edition merch, designed by our own Andy Glass, just like we did on the tour.
"Our hope is to bring this set to life - wherever you can watch it to help us all continue to get through tough times." Tickets and bundles are available here.
