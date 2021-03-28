.

Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary

Michael Angulia | 03-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Train album art promo courtesy FCC

Train are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit album "Drops Of Jupiter" by releasing a special expanded edition loaded with rarities and sides and a special vinyl edition.

The limited edition LP version is pressed on bronze vinyl and and the anniversary special edition is also available digitally and features the original along with the bonus tracks "It's Love," "This Is Not Your Life," "Sharks," "Sweet Rain," an acoustic version of "Ramble On," and a live rendition performance of "Drops of Jupiter" from May of 2001.

Frontman Pat Monahan had this to say, "Making the album Drops of Jupiter was one of the highlights of my career and I'm sure it's the same for the others involved. From desperately trying to write songs that matter, to finally landing on a gem and having Chuck Leavell play piano on it and having Paul Buckmaster arrange the strings, it was a whirlwind of tragedy and beauty.

The song itself came shortly after the loss of mother and I'm sure that she wrote it with me in a living room in Erie, PA. This album took us around the world many times and opened our eyes and hearts to the world, filling room after arena with love and full voice sing togethers.

"What a magical time. What a magical record to be a part of. Still in a state of gratitude. Thank you all for making it as special as it is even to this day." Stream the album here.

Related Stories


Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary

The Psychedelic Furs Share 'Wrong Train' Video

Big Big Train Share Lyric Video For Epic Track 'The Undergall Yard'

Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me

Michael Monroe Releases 'Last Train To Tokyo' Video

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

Diamond Head Release 'The Coffin Train' Video

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

Bob Seger Announces Rescheduled Runaway Train Tour Dates

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

News > Train

advertisement
Day In Rock

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more

Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more

Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more

Reviews

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release

Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica

Joe Strummer 'I Fought The Law' Video Released

The Meteors Spend 'A Night In The Tombs' With New Video

Skeletal Remains Share Track From 'Desolate Isolation' Demo Reissue

A Crime Called Make 'Tidal Waves' With New Video

Singled Out: The Undertaking's No Friends