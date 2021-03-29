Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith says that the band has some very "exciting things" planned in the future once the are able to return to action after the pandemic subsides.
Smith is currently promoting his new project with Richie Kotzen and their debut album together under the Smith/Kotzen banner. Adrian spoke about Maiden's return during an interview with Eddie Trunk.
He said, "I think it'll be worth the wait, put it like that, as far as the Maiden thing goes. There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. So that's all I can say, really... But I think the fans are gonna be delighted."
The band is currently set to return to the road in June for European tour but many treks on the continent have recently been canceled or postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley
Dissona Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event
KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022
Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video
Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members
Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video
Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion
Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras
Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian
Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'
Pink Floyd Stream 'Wish You Were Here' From Live At Knebworth
Rare David Bowie Performance Of 'Changes' Streaming Online
Hollywood. Undead Team With All Good Things 'For The Glory'
Manchester Orchestra Prequel 'Bed Head' With 'Keel Timing'
Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video