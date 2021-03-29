.

Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian

Keavin Wiggins | 03-29-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden tour poster

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith says that the band has some very "exciting things" planned in the future once the are able to return to action after the pandemic subsides.

Smith is currently promoting his new project with Richie Kotzen and their debut album together under the Smith/Kotzen banner. Adrian spoke about Maiden's return during an interview with Eddie Trunk.

He said, "I think it'll be worth the wait, put it like that, as far as the Maiden thing goes. There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. So that's all I can say, really... But I think the fans are gonna be delighted."

The band is currently set to return to the road in June for European tour but many treks on the continent have recently been canceled or postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Related Stories


Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian

Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley

Dissona Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event

KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members

Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video

Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion

Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations

News > Iron Maiden

advertisement
Day In Rock

Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more

Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more

Reviews

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

advertisement
Latest News

Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras

Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian

Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'

Pink Floyd Stream 'Wish You Were Here' From Live At Knebworth

Rare David Bowie Performance Of 'Changes' Streaming Online

Hollywood. Undead Team With All Good Things 'For The Glory'

Manchester Orchestra Prequel 'Bed Head' With 'Keel Timing'

Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video