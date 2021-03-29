Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith says that the band has some very "exciting things" planned in the future once the are able to return to action after the pandemic subsides.

Smith is currently promoting his new project with Richie Kotzen and their debut album together under the Smith/Kotzen banner. Adrian spoke about Maiden's return during an interview with Eddie Trunk.

He said, "I think it'll be worth the wait, put it like that, as far as the Maiden thing goes. There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. So that's all I can say, really... But I think the fans are gonna be delighted."

The band is currently set to return to the road in June for European tour but many treks on the continent have recently been canceled or postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.



