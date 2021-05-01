Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Siege of Sarajevo Concert Screenplay

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is teaming up with filmmaker Sacha Gervasi to co-write a screenplay that will tale the story of Bruce's famed 1994 "Scream For Me Sarajevo" concert.
Bruce and his band Skunkworks were smuggled into the city during The Siege of Sarajevo and the historic show was the focus of the 2016 documentary "Scream for Me Sarajevo."
Dickinson had this to say, "The few incredible days I spent in Sarajevo with my solo band pre-Christmas in 1994 were some of the most intense of my life. Crafting a story to bring the emotions, madness, tragedy and triumph to the screen is no easy task.
"My own journey was as a long haired heavy metal singer driving through firefights into a city that had been under siege longer than Stalingrad. Mine was not, of course, the only journey taken on that day, and afterwards, at home in London, I left behind in Sarajevo travelling companions on the road of life. This movie is actually dedicated to their story, not mine."
Gervasi added, "I first met Bruce Dickinson as a 15 year old Maiden fan in London in 1982. Now, nearly 40 years later to be co-writing this extraordinarily intense and personal story with Bruce himself is a genuine and unexpected honor.
"The real story of the kids and local musicians who attended that show is as poignant as it is inspiring. Many of them didn't make it. As Bruce has already said, we hope this film will be a tribute to them."
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Launching Spoken Word Tour
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star
Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra
Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian
Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley
Dissona Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event
KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022
Former Judas Priest Member Dead at 73- Black Sabbath- Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- more.
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
At The Gates Premiere 'Spectre Of Extinction' Video
The Damned Truth Announce Tour With King King
Burning Witches Reveal 'The Witch Of The North' Video
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Siege of Sarajevo Concert Screenplay
Serj Tankian Releases 'Rumi' Video
A Killer's Confession Release New Video and Announce Tour
Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall
L.A. Guns Stream Song From 'Cocked & Loaded Live'