.

The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show

Keavin Wiggins | 05-05-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Ghost Inside event poster

The Ghost Inside have announced that they be headlining a special one off concert in Worcester, MA this summer that will feature an impressive lineup of support groups.

The show is set to take place at the Palladium (Outdoors) on August 28th and will feature support from Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain, Currents, and Great American Ghost.

The band said via social media, "To allow more time for shows to start coming back & things to open back up safely, our show in Worcester will now be on August 28th of this year! Hopefully this is the last time we'll have to do this."

Related Stories


The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show

The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'

The Ghost Inside Share New Song 'Pressure Point'

The Ghost Inside Return With 'Aftermath' and Announce Album

The Ghost Inside Finish First New Album In Six Years

The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show

The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last

News > The Ghost Inside

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video- Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons- The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu- more

Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Guide

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

advertisement
Latest News

Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video

The Polyphonic Spree Get Animated For Rush Classic

The Black Veil Brides Push Back New Album Release

The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show

Heart's Nancy Wilson To Perform With Seattle Symphony

Noel Gallagher Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador

Bruce Springsteen To Receive The 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup