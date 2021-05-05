The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show

The Ghost Inside have announced that they be headlining a special one off concert in Worcester, MA this summer that will feature an impressive lineup of support groups.

The show is set to take place at the Palladium (Outdoors) on August 28th and will feature support from Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain, Currents, and Great American Ghost.

The band said via social media, "To allow more time for shows to start coming back & things to open back up safely, our show in Worcester will now be on August 28th of this year! Hopefully this is the last time we'll have to do this."



