Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax are streaming the third episode of a new video series marking the thrash band's 40th anniversary. The group continue to focus on their 1984 debut album, "Fistful Of Metal", which helped introduce them to fans outside of their home base in New York City.

The record featured the lineup of vocalist Neil Turbin, guitarist Dan Spitz and drummer Charlie Benante alongside co-founders Scott Ian (guitar) and Dan Lilker (bass); following its release, Lilker was fired and replaced by Frank Bello, while Turbin would soon be gone, as well, with Joey Belladonna stepping in as frontman.

Each week beginning May 3, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and wrapping on the band's official founding anniversary of July 18, Anthrax's social media accounts will offer a series of video testimonials by former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and industry veterans sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working with the band and what Anthrax's legacy has meant all these years on.

The 11-week series will include video contributions from a number of rockers, including Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Slash, Tom Morello and more, before wrapping up with a very special livestream performance from Anthrax on Friday, July 16, featuring a deep cuts set that will pull from the band's entire career-spanning catalog - all details including ticketing information will be announced shortly. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

