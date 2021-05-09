Fleetwood Mac Peter Green Tribute Concert Debuts In UK Top 5

(hennemusic) A live album from the 2020 all-star tribute to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green has debuted in the UK Top 5. "Mick Fleetwood And Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac" enters the UK Top 100 at No. 3 based on its first week of sales.

Organized by Mick Fleetwood, the February 2020 event at London's Palladium in support of Teenage Cancer Trust saw the drummer salute his former bandmate and the original era of the group with the help of a lineup that included Christine McVie, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons, Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman, John Mayll, Zak Starkey, Noel Gallagher and original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Jeremy Spencer, among others.

The tribute concert took place just five months before Green passed away in his sleep on July 25 at the age of 73. Ahead of its release, Fleetwood shared performances of "Rattlesnake Shake" and "Oh Well, Part 1" by Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, as well as the instrumental, "Albatross", by David Gilmour. Watch the trailer video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

