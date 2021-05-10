.

Danny Elfman Announces Live To Film Nightmare Before Christmas Event

Keavin Wiggins | 05-10-2021

Danny Elfman has announced that he will be presenting a live-to-film concert experience of the classic "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" on Friday, October 29 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Elfman - who composed the original film's music, lyrics and score - will reprise his famed original singing voice role of Jack Skellington, with additional original voices and special guest stars to will be revealed soon.

Acclaimed conductor John Mauceri will conduct a full orchestra and choir performing the film's classic score and songs live, accompanying Elfman singing live in sync with the film.

Elfman had this to say, "Jack Is Back! I was so sorry to have missed last Halloween. (We all know why). BUT- I'm not skipping this year. Jack wants to get back on stage. I can't wait to see you all."

Concert Co-Producers Richard Kraft and Laura Engel say, "We're thrilled to celebrate this iconic film with an extraordinary concert experience mixing film, live music, singers, and immersive digital animation that can only be experienced live."

Concert Co-Producers from AMP (Alison Ahart Williams, Tim Fox & Georgina Ryder) added, "As the world is able to once again celebrate live music and art together as a community, we are proud to be able to bring Jack back to the Los Angeles community and look forward to celebrating right alongside the fans."

