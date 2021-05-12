Anthrax Look Back At 'Spreading The Disease' In 40th Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax continue their 40th anniversary video series with a look at their second studio album, 1985's "Spreading The Disease." Anthrax will mark their official 40th anniversary on July 18.
Produced by Carl Canedy, the set - which followed the "Armed And Dangerous" EP with new singer Joey Belladonna added to the lineup - earned favorable reviews and the band's first US chart position when it peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200.
Anthrax will celebrate turning 40 with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog; all details, including ticketing information, will be announced shortly. Watch the video here.
Anthrax Prepare Second Album In 40th Anniversary Video Series
