Anthrax Look Back At 'Spreading The Disease' In 40th Video Series

Bruce Henne | 05-12-2021

(hennemusic) Anthrax continue their 40th anniversary video series with a look at their second studio album, 1985's "Spreading The Disease." Anthrax will mark their official 40th anniversary on July 18.

Produced by Carl Canedy, the set - which followed the "Armed And Dangerous" EP with new singer Joey Belladonna added to the lineup - earned favorable reviews and the band's first US chart position when it peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200.

Anthrax will celebrate turning 40 with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog; all details, including ticketing information, will be announced shortly. Watch the video here.

