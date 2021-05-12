Steve Wilson Shares New Song 'Anyone But Me'

Steve Wilson has released a new track entitled "Anyone But Me". The song was originally planned to be the closing number on Wilson's "The Future Bites" album.
Wilson explains, "This song was a casualty of Covid19. It was originally the closing song on The Future Bites, the album was even mastered and cut with it in place, but the delay in releasing the album gave me the chance to re-evaluate and I decided to replace it with the more laid back and atmospheric 'Count of Unease.' I still love this song though.
"Lyrically it's about how it's now possible to present to the world a version of yourself via social media that may have no bearing on reality - photos of yourself in places you've never been, hanging out with friends you've never met. It's becoming more important to create the illusion of a desirable life on social media than it is to actually live it." Stream the song below:
