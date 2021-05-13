Chase Rice will be performing his new single "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.," from Tin Roof on Broadway in Nashville on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this coming Monday, May 17th.
He had this to say, "I remember saying 'sitting here, drinking beer and talking to God' to a friend at the end of 2019, not even knowing it would turn into a song idea, because at that time I realized that I needed to slow down, refocus and be able to appreciate the calm as much as the chaos.
"When we look back on this last year, one thing I'm most grateful for is the time at home, sitting around the fire with loved ones and reconnecting with what really matters in life.
"I can't wait to bring the song that came out of that mindset to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' from one of my favorite places in Nashville." Watch the "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. Featuring Florida Georgia Line" video below:
Chase Rice, Florida Georgia Line Share 'Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.' Video
Chase Rice Adds New Leg To Eyes On You Tour
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest- Mastodon- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Switchfoot Release 'i need you (to be wrong)' Video
Modern English Release 'I Melt With You' Lockdown and Announce Tour
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour
Chase Rice To Perform Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. On Jimmy Kimmel
Whitehall Premiere 'Two Eight Ten' Video
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden
Singled Out: Rhett Repko's Late Nights
Rammstein Add Four New Dates To Stadium Tour