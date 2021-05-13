Chase Rice To Perform Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. On Jimmy Kimmel

Chase Rice will be performing his new single "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.," from Tin Roof on Broadway in Nashville on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this coming Monday, May 17th.



He had this to say, "I remember saying 'sitting here, drinking beer and talking to God' to a friend at the end of 2019, not even knowing it would turn into a song idea, because at that time I realized that I needed to slow down, refocus and be able to appreciate the calm as much as the chaos.

"When we look back on this last year, one thing I'm most grateful for is the time at home, sitting around the fire with loved ones and reconnecting with what really matters in life.

"I can't wait to bring the song that came out of that mindset to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' from one of my favorite places in Nashville." Watch the "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. Featuring Florida Georgia Line" video below:

