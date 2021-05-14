.

Rolling Stones Classic 'Gimme Shelter' Reinterpreted By Pain

Keavin Wiggins | 05-14-2021

Pain have released a music video for their heavy reinterpretation of the classic Rolling Stones hit "Gimme Shelter". The update was inspired by the current war on Covid-19.

The pandemic inspired mastermind Peter Tagtgren to fulfill his long held desire to cover the classic track and he recruited his son Sebastian to perform drums on the song.

Peter had this to say, "I had the idea of covering 'Gimme Shelter' for years... And now it feels like it's the perfect time to do it - 'cause today this song appears as important as it was when it first came out 52 years ago. Back then it was the Cold War, today it is the war on Covid." Watch the video below:


