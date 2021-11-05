Journey's Neal Schon Warns Fans About Online Imposter

Journey guitarist Neal Schon took to his official Facebook account to issue a warning to fans about an online imposter using a fake account to allegedly scam fans.

Schon wrote, "I've been very busy working and trying to heal from the pain from loss of Herbie Herbert and there is a low life imposter acting like they are me asking you to write me privately.

"Know that this is not me. Always check for blue dot I do not have Any other account. Have some decency please. This is the license that's being used to sway some. It is Not Real - it's Fraudulent.

"So please if anyone try's to approach you saying their me turn them in. Report it and I'll Press charges. This is a serious offense. Thank You, Neal Schon"

He added this postscript, "Apparently this a hole is at it again Asking for 350 money for VIP pass DO NOT FALL FOR THIS PIECE OF SH*T !" See the post here.

