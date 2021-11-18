Deep Purple's 'Turning to Crime' Album Preview Streaming

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will release their new covers album, "Turning To Crime", on November 26. Ahead of its arrival, Dutch retailer Plato are streaming preview clips of all of the set's 12 tracks, which was produced by Bob Ezrin and features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Bob Dylan and more.

Hear the audio samples at Plato's website here. Deep Purple have already shared full versions of their takes on the 1966 Arthur Lee and Love track, "7 and 7 Is", and the 1969 Fleetwood Mac classic, "Oh Well", in advance of the project's release.

"Turning To Crime" came about as a result of the covid-pandemic, as the band were forced to cancel all planned activities after the release of 2020's "Whoosh!"; spending their time in isolation without being able to play together in person, an idea came up the group had actually been playing with for years: making a record packed with songs written and originally performed by other artists. Check out the album trailer, tracklist and more here.

