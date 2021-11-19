Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Shares Heart Surgery Recovery Update

(hennemusic) Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is sharing an update on his health as he continues to recover from open heart surgery following an on-stage incident at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY on September 26.

The rocker underwent an emergency 10.5-hour surgery at the Rudd Heart and Lung Center at University of Louisville (UofL) Health - Jewish Hospital after suffering a life-threatening acute cardiac aortic dissection during the band's set at the event.

"Hello there maniacs!," writes Faulkner on social media. "I just wanted to post, and I've had many of you asking for an update on how my recovery is going. I was able to return home from hospital 10 days after my surgery to continue recovery at home.

"It has now been 7 weeks since the night it all happened and I'm feeling very strong and positive. My incisions have healed very well and I can definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel. I'm walking well and moving freely, I'm pretty active and I'm starting cardiac therapy very soon. I'm playing guitar everyday and with the love and support of my family, the continued support from you guys and the inspiration that I get from the guitar, I'll be back on stage in no time! My surgeons are very pleased with my progress and have all reserved front row tickets for the next Priest show haha.

"It's Thanksgiving this month, and whether you celebrate it or not, I have a lot to give thanks for this year; Including all of you for your patience, your love and your support. Lots of love and I'll see you down the front soon, horns held high."

Following the September 26 incident, Judas Priest immediately shut down the remainder of their North American tour, which was scheduled to wrap up in Hamilton, ON on November 5.

Faulkner's update follows similar news shared by singer Rob Halford earlier this week about the guitarist's status, saying: "He's doing remarkably well. He saw his doctors recently again, who performed this miracle of surgery, and they're over the moon in the way that he's repairing and healing." See Richie's social media post here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

