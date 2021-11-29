Judas Priest Reveal Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Metal legends Judas Priest have announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour that will feature support from Queensryche.

The band was forced to postpone the original trek back in September after guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during their performance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY.

They said of the postponed dates, "It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US Tour. Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated - in the meantime we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery...

Richie is currently recovering from emergency heart surgery. The band will launch the rescheduled dates on March 4th in Peoria, IL at the Peoria Civic Theatre. See the dates below:

3/4 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Theatre

3/6 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

3/7 West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

3/9 Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

3/10 Portland, OR - Moda Center

3/12 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

3/13 Las Vegas, NV - Zippos Theater at Planet Hollywood

3/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine

3/16 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

3/18 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

3/20 Austin, TX - HEB Center

3/21 San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

3/23 Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

3/25 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

3/27 Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

3/29 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

3/30 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

3/31 Washington, DC - MGM National Harbor

4/2 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino Arena

4/4 Lowell, MA - Paul E. Tsongas Arena

4/7 Halifax, NS - Halifax Scotiabank Center

4/10 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Center

4/11 Montreal, QC - Place Bell

4/13 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

