.

Bullet For My Valentine Premiere 'Rainbow Veins' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-04-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

Bullet For My Valentine have released a music video for latest single "Rainbow Veins." The song comes from their forthcoming selt-titled album that is hitting stores on November 5th.

According to the announcement, the "new music video completes a collection of visceral and instinctive clips honed by creative director, Fiona Garden. Garden and singer/guitarist Matt Tuck have worked closely and intensely across all accompanying imagery around Bullet For My Valentine's upcoming seventh studio album, marking a distinct visual era for the band."

"'Rainbow Veins' is out now and we couldn't be happier for you guys to finally hear it," the band says." It is one of our favorite tracks from the upcoming album and we're sure it'll be one of yours too. Turn it up!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Bullet For My Valentine Premiere 'Rainbow Veins' Video

Bullet For My Valentine Delay New Album Release

Bullet For My Valentine Go Visual With 'Shatter'

Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Knives' Video And Announce Album

Bullet For My Valentine Plotting Recording Studio Return

Bullet For My Valentine Plan Ferocious New Album

Bullet For My Valentine's Moose Returns With New Band

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Not Dead Yet' Video

News > Bullet For My Valentine

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more

Reviews

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021

advertisement
Latest News

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released

Bullet For My Valentine Premiere 'Rainbow Veins' Video

Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life

Sixx:A.M. Release 'The First 21' Video

Bob Seger In The Studio For Night Moves' 45th Anniversary

Wolves In The Throne Room Postpone European Tour

Dave Gahan And Soulsavers Announce New Album

Circle Jerks Add Over Two Dozen Shows To First Tour In 15 Years