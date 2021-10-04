Bullet For My Valentine Premiere 'Rainbow Veins' Video

Bullet For My Valentine have released a music video for latest single "Rainbow Veins." The song comes from their forthcoming selt-titled album that is hitting stores on November 5th.

According to the announcement, the "new music video completes a collection of visceral and instinctive clips honed by creative director, Fiona Garden. Garden and singer/guitarist Matt Tuck have worked closely and intensely across all accompanying imagery around Bullet For My Valentine's upcoming seventh studio album, marking a distinct visual era for the band."

"'Rainbow Veins' is out now and we couldn't be happier for you guys to finally hear it," the band says." It is one of our favorite tracks from the upcoming album and we're sure it'll be one of yours too. Turn it up!" Watch the video below:

