Rick Wakeman Postpones Some U.S. Tour Dates

(Chipster) Rick Wakeman will be kicking off his U.S. Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour next week, but the music legend has announced that some of the dates for the trek have been postponed until next year.

Ticket holders should retain their tickets and will be valid once the new dates are confirmed. An announcement of the revised dates will be made as soon as possible, according to the announcement.

The Concert Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday 23rd October has been moved to the City Winery, New York City, on Monday 25th October. Ticket holders for The Concert Hall will receive an automatic refund and should purchase their tickets to the new venue.

A new show has been added to replace the concert at The Kent Stage, OH on 1st November. Rick will now be performing at the Bearsville Theater, Woodstock, NY, on Monday 1st November.

The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour Dates

October

10/13 Center for the Arts, Natick MA

10/14 Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH

10/15 Academy of Music, Northampton MA

10/16 Garde Arts Center, New London CT

10/19 Narrows Center for the Arts, Fall River MA

10/22 The Paramount, Huntingdon NY

10/24 The Birchmere, Alexandria VA

10/25 City Winery, New York City NY

10/26 Asbury Hall, Buffalo NY

10/27 Wellmont Theatre, Montclair NJ

10/28 The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank NJ

10/29 Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood NJ

10/30 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield CT

11/1 Bearsville Theater, Woodstock NY



Shows Moving to 2022

The Kent Stage, Kent OH

The Sheldon, St Louis MO

Copernicus Center Theater, Chicago IL

Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis MN

Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ

Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, San Francisco CA

The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles CA

Magnolia, El Cajon CA

Neptune Theatre, Seattle WA

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta GA

Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater,

Fort Lauderdale FL

Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater FL

