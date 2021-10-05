Rick Wakeman Postpones Some U.S. Tour Dates

(Chipster) Rick Wakeman will be kicking off his U.S. Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour next week, but the music legend has announced that some of the dates for the trek have been postponed until next year.
Ticket holders should retain their tickets and will be valid once the new dates are confirmed. An announcement of the revised dates will be made as soon as possible, according to the announcement.
The Concert Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday 23rd October has been moved to the City Winery, New York City, on Monday 25th October. Ticket holders for The Concert Hall will receive an automatic refund and should purchase their tickets to the new venue.
A new show has been added to replace the concert at The Kent Stage, OH on 1st November. Rick will now be performing at the Bearsville Theater, Woodstock, NY, on Monday 1st November.
October
10/13 Center for the Arts, Natick MA
10/14 Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH
10/15 Academy of Music, Northampton MA
10/16 Garde Arts Center, New London CT
10/19 Narrows Center for the Arts, Fall River MA
10/22 The Paramount, Huntingdon NY
10/24 The Birchmere, Alexandria VA
10/25 City Winery, New York City NY
10/26 Asbury Hall, Buffalo NY
10/27 Wellmont Theatre, Montclair NJ
10/28 The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank NJ
10/29 Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood NJ
10/30 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield CT
11/1 Bearsville Theater, Woodstock NY
Shows Moving to 2022
The Kent Stage, Kent OH
The Sheldon, St Louis MO
Copernicus Center Theater, Chicago IL
Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis MN
Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ
Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, San Francisco CA
The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles CA
Magnolia, El Cajon CA
Neptune Theatre, Seattle WA
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta GA
Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater,
Fort Lauderdale FL
Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater FL
