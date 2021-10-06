Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Could Have Died From Heart Emergency

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has issued a statement to fans as he recovers from major emergency open heart surgery after he was rushed to the hospital from a concert performance after suffering an aortic aneurysm on stage, which easily could have been fatal.
Richie shared, "Maniacs... I've always been grateful for the opportunities I've been presented with. I've always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favourite music - with my favourite band - to my favourite people around the world...
"Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all... As I watch footage from the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky, I can see in my face the confusion and anguish I was feeling whilst playing 'Painkiller' as my aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest cavity....
"I was having what my doctor called an aortic aneurysm and complete aortic dissection. From what I've been told by my surgeon, people with this don't usually make it to the hospital alive.....
"I was taken to nearby Rudd Heart & Lung Center and quickly went into what turned out to be a 10 ½ hour emergency open heart surgery.
"Five parts of my chest were replaced with mechanical components.....I'm literally made of metal now....
"It could have all ended so differently - we only had an hours set that night due to Metallica's performance after us - and it does cross my mind if it was a full set, would I have played until total collapse...? If it hadn't happened in such a high adrenaline situation would my body have been able to keep going long enough to reach the hospital...?
"The amazing Heart & Lung Center was 4 miles away from the gig site - if it had been further away........
"We can always drive ourselves crazy with these things but I'm still alive thankfully. Whatever the circumstances, when watching that footage, the truth is, knowing what I know now, I see a dying man.....
"I've been moved to tears and humbled by friends, family, my fantastic band, crew and management and also you guys sending me videos and messages of love and support during the last week - I thank you all so much and although I have a recovery road ahead of me, as soon as I'm able to get up and running again, you'll be the first to know and we'll get back out there delivering the goods for you all....!
"One last thing maniacs, this came totally out of the blue for me - no history of a bad heart, no clogged arteries etc...my point is I don't even have high cholesterol and this could've been the end for me. If you can get yourselves checked - do it for me please......
"Lots of love and see you down the front again soon....
"Richie..."
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery
Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized
Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett
Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For New Single
Judas Priest Releasing Career Spanning Box Set
Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel
Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Wants To Collaborate With Babymetal
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup
Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release
OneRepublic Announce Special Livestream Event
Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life
Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years
Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video
Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video
The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks