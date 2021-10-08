Volumes Share New Song 'Bend' And Announce Album

Volumes have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Bend" and have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Happier?," on November 18th.
Frontman Michael Barr says that the song "is about how, in a relationship, sometimes one person can break another while all along they never seem to bend or break themselves. It's really about how we can easily turn into someone else and start to tear each other down."
Fans can catch the band on the road this fall when they launch a U.S. headlining tour that will feature support from Varials, UnityTX, and Kingsmen. It kicks off on October 19th in Mesa, AZ. See the dates and watch the new video below:
10/19 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Basement
10/20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
10/22 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
10/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
10/26 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
10/27 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
10/28 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall
10/29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
10/30 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
10/31 - Reading, PA - Reverb
11/2 - Kent, OH - The Outpost Concert Club
11/3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Pieres Entertainment Center
11/4 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Music Hall
11/5 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
11/6 - Nashville, TN - The End
11/7 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
11/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater
11/10 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
11/11 - Des Moines, IA - xBx Live
11/12 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
11/13 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
11/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street - OKC
11/16 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
11/17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
11/19 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium At The Catalyst
11/20 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
