Volumes Share New Song 'Bend' And Announce Album

Volumes have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Bend" and have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Happier?," on November 18th.

Frontman Michael Barr says that the song "is about how, in a relationship, sometimes one person can break another while all along they never seem to bend or break themselves. It's really about how we can easily turn into someone else and start to tear each other down."

Fans can catch the band on the road this fall when they launch a U.S. headlining tour that will feature support from Varials, UnityTX, and Kingsmen. It kicks off on October 19th in Mesa, AZ. See the dates and watch the new video below:

10/19 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Basement

10/20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

10/22 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

10/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

10/26 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

10/27 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

10/28 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall

10/29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10/30 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10/31 - Reading, PA - Reverb

11/2 - Kent, OH - The Outpost Concert Club

11/3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Pieres Entertainment Center

11/4 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Music Hall

11/5 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

11/6 - Nashville, TN - The End

11/7 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

11/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater

11/10 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

11/11 - Des Moines, IA - xBx Live

11/12 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

11/13 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

11/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street - OKC

11/16 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

11/17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

11/19 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium At The Catalyst

11/20 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

