Deep Purple Release '7 And 7 Is' Video

(hennemusic) Deep Purple have released a video for their version of the 1966 Arthur Lee and Love track, "7 and 7 Is", the lead single from their forthcoming album "Turning To Crime."
The project came about as a result of the Covid pandemic, as the band were forced to cancel all planned activities after the release of 2020's "Whoosh!"; spending their time in isolation without being able to play together in person, an idea came up the group had actually been playing with for years: making a record packed with songs written and originally performed by other artists."
Produced by Bob Ezrin, the album features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more. Due November 26, "Turning To Crime" will be available in multiple formats, including limited colored vinyl 2LP, classic black vinyl 2LP, Digisleeve CD, Jewelbox CD, and digital. Watch the video here
Deep Purple Turning To Crime With New Album
