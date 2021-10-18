Led Zeppelin Share Epic 1970 Performance Of 'How Many More Times'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are sharing video footage of an epic performance of their 1969 classic, "How Many More Times", as captured at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1970.
The closing track on the band's debut, "Led Zeppelin I", is extended to more than 20 minutes as the group play an intimate show in support of their second album at the iconic UK venue.
Video of the Led Zeppelin's full Royal Albert Hall performance was included as part of the band's self-titled 2003 DVD package, which featured live material from throughout their career and topped the charts in several countries around the world.
Last month, the group premiered their first official documentary, "Becoming Led Zeppelin", at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.
Directed by Bernard MacMahon (American Epic), and co-written and produced by Allison McGourty, the project traces the journeys of the band's four members through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968, and culminates in 1970 when their second album knocked The Beatles off the top of the charts. Watch the live video here.
