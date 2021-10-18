Queen Look Back At 'One Vision' On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen team up to create their 1985 hit, "One Vision", on the latest episode of their weekly series The Greatest. Two months after the band's iconic performance at Live Aid, Freddie Mercury suggested Queen return to Musicland Studios in Munich, Germany with the idea of getting together to 'see what happened'.
"Freddie was on the phone, and he wanted to go back in the studio and do some more recording," says bassist John Deacon. "So in the end we went back in and we recorded another single. It was his idea really, that we could go in and actually write a song together. It's credited as a Queen composition but to be honest I'd say it was mainly Roger, Brian and Freddie that did most of the writing for it."
The rare collaborative effort marked only the second song in their career to be credited as written by Queen rather than a specific band member. As the song started to take shape, it was clear that Queen were at a stage where this way of working suited them.
"That really was a proper collaboration of everybody," explains Roger Taylor, "I mean Brian came up with the riff, and then John came up with the bass part, and Fred came up with a Chinese menu which he was reading at the end. We've got a version actually somewhere...he goes through half the menu. Which is why we kept Fried Chicken at the end."
Released in November 1985, "One Vision" was a Top 40 hit in several countries while serving as the lead single to Queen's 1986 album, "A Kind Of Magic", and a memorable opening number for the band's 1986 Magic tour. Watch the episode here.
Queen Revisit Live Aid Performance On The Greatest
Queen Revisit Historic Rock In Rio On The Greatest
Queen Transform 'Love Of My Life' Into Instant Live Classic On The Greatest
Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Queen of the Rodeo
Queen Spotlight Freddie Mercury Performances On The Greatest
Queen Revisit 'Radio Ga Ga' For The Greatest
Queen Make Music Video History On 50th Anniversary Series The Greatest
Queen Revisit Davie Bowie Collaboration On 1981 Classic 'Under Pressure'
Queen's Roger Taylor Recruits KT Tunstall For New Single
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Unreleased David Bowie Song 'Karma Man' Streaming Online
Led Zeppelin Share Epic 1970 Performance Of 'How Many More Times'
Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs
Yes Deliver 'Future Memories' With New Video
Urge Overkill Stream New Single 'Freedom'
Queen Look Back At 'One Vision' On The Greatest
J. Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary
Billy Idol Shares 'Rita Hayworth' Lyric Video