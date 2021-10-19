Garth Brooks Announces Two Intimate Shows At The Ryman

Garth Brooks has announced that he will be getting intimate with fans with two special back to back concerts at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville next month.
The shows billed as "Just Garth, The Ryman and You" are said to give fans an intimate setting to hear Garth perform and share the stories behind the songs his career.
The special shows will be takomg place on November 19th and 20th at 7 p.m. All tickets are $250, all fees included, and go on sale this Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks. (proof of Covid-19 vax or negative test required)
