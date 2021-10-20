Allman Family Revival New Year's Eve Show Announced

The Allman Family Revival has added a special New Year's Eve show to their plans, and organizers also announced additional artists to their touring lineup in select markets.
The tour is a celebration of the life and music of Gregg Allman, and the newly added New Year's Eve show will be taking place in Macon, Georgia at the Macon City Auditorium and will feature Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Robert Randolph, and Samantha Fish.
Organizers have also announced that George Porter, Karl Denson, Marc Ford, Ivan Neville, Art Edmaiston, Beth Hart, J.D. Simo, Jessica Lynn, and Ally Venable have been added to shows in select markets.
They join the previously announced lineup of The Allman Betts Band, Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr., as well as Kenny Wayne Shepherd, G. Love, Samantha Fish, Alex Orbison, and Kenny Aronoff in select markets.
The 19 date trek will be kicking off on November 27th in St. Louis at The Factory and will conclude with the newly announced New Year's Eve show in Macon, Ga. See the dates below:
