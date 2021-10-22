Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares His 'Siren Song'

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell has released a brand new single called "Siren Song". The song is the final track shared before the release of his new solo album, "Brighten", next Friday, October 29th.

We were sent the following details: "Siren Song" begins with a soft, finger-picked acoustic guitar, as a lead into the heavy distorted sound that follows. Jerry's soaring vocals take listeners on an epic journey"She don't lie she walks on. A passerby in a dream. You feel as though it'll never die. In my dark you are the light. Funny how the feeling never goes. When I'm wrong you are the right. Carry the memory in my soul"

"Siren Song" is performed by Jerry [guitar, vocals, bass] along with, Gil Sharone [drums, percussion], Greg Puciato [backing vocals], Michael Rozon [pedal steel], Jordan Lewis [piano], and Joe Barresi [triangle]. Check out the song below:

