Circa Survive Celebrate New EP With 'Sleep Well' Visualizer

Circa Survive have released a visualizer video for their song "Sleep Well" that was created by their longtime collaborator, Esao Andrews. The track comes from their just released EP, "A Dream About Love".
The EP was produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Quicksand, Turnover), and is the group's first new music project since the release of their 2017 album, "The Amulet".
Fans can catch the band on the road early next year when they launch a North American tour that will be kicking off on January 7th in Sayreville, NJ at the Starland Ballroom. See the dates and watch the visualizer video below:
Jan 07, 2022 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Jan 08, 2022 Rochester, NY - Anthology
Jan 09, 2022 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Jan 11, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
Jan 12, 2022 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
Jan 14, 2022 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Jan 15, 2022 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
Jan 16, 2022 Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric - Skyway
Jan 18, 2022 Denver, CO - Ogden
Jan 19, 2022 Salt Lake City, TA - Depot
Jan 21, 2022 Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory
Jan 22, 2022 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Jan 23, 2022 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Jan 25, 2022 San Francisco, CA - The Regency
Jan 26, 2022 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst - SOLD OUT
Jan 28, 2022 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Jan 29, 2022 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
Jan 30, 2022 Tempe, AZ - Marquee
Feb 01, 2022 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Feb 02, 2022 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Feb 03, 2022 Houston, TX - House of Blues
Feb 05, 2022 Pensacola, FL - Vinyl music hall
Feb 06, 2022 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Feb 08, 2022 St Petersburg, FL - Jannus
Feb 09, 2022 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Feb 11, 2022 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
Feb 12, 2022 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Feb 13, 2022 Richmond, VA - The National
Feb 15, 2022 Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
Feb 16, 2022 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
Feb 18, 2022 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
Feb 19, 2022 Detroit, MI - The Majestic
Feb 20, 2022 Toronto, ON - Opera House
Feb 22, 2022 Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre
Feb 23, 2022 Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
Feb 25, 2022 Boston, MA - House of Blues
Feb 26, 2022 Hartford, CT - The Webster
Feb 27, 2022 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
Mar 01, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Mar 02, 2022 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Mar 04, 2022 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - SOLD OUT
Mar 05, 2022 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - SOLD OUT
