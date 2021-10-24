Circa Survive Celebrate New EP With 'Sleep Well' Visualizer

Circa Survive have released a visualizer video for their song "Sleep Well" that was created by their longtime collaborator, Esao Andrews. The track comes from their just released EP, "A Dream About Love".

The EP was produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Quicksand, Turnover), and is the group's first new music project since the release of their 2017 album, "The Amulet".

Fans can catch the band on the road early next year when they launch a North American tour that will be kicking off on January 7th in Sayreville, NJ at the Starland Ballroom. See the dates and watch the visualizer video below:

Jan 07, 2022 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Jan 08, 2022 Rochester, NY - Anthology

Jan 09, 2022 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Jan 11, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

Jan 12, 2022 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

Jan 14, 2022 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Jan 15, 2022 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Jan 16, 2022 Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric - Skyway

Jan 18, 2022 Denver, CO - Ogden

Jan 19, 2022 Salt Lake City, TA - Depot

Jan 21, 2022 Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory

Jan 22, 2022 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Jan 23, 2022 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Jan 25, 2022 San Francisco, CA - The Regency

Jan 26, 2022 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst - SOLD OUT

Jan 28, 2022 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Jan 29, 2022 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Jan 30, 2022 Tempe, AZ - Marquee

Feb 01, 2022 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Feb 02, 2022 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Feb 03, 2022 Houston, TX - House of Blues

Feb 05, 2022 Pensacola, FL - Vinyl music hall

Feb 06, 2022 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Feb 08, 2022 St Petersburg, FL - Jannus

Feb 09, 2022 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Feb 11, 2022 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Feb 12, 2022 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Feb 13, 2022 Richmond, VA - The National

Feb 15, 2022 Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

Feb 16, 2022 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Feb 18, 2022 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Feb 19, 2022 Detroit, MI - The Majestic

Feb 20, 2022 Toronto, ON - Opera House

Feb 22, 2022 Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

Feb 23, 2022 Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

Feb 25, 2022 Boston, MA - House of Blues

Feb 26, 2022 Hartford, CT - The Webster

Feb 27, 2022 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Mar 01, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Mar 02, 2022 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Mar 04, 2022 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

Mar 05, 2022 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

