Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of their 1969 classic, "Ramble On", from their 2007 reunion show in London. The iconic band delivered the debut performance of the full version of the track from "Led Zeppelin II" at London's O2 Arena on December 10, 2007, when they headlined a tribute event for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun.
Released in 2012 as "Celebration Day", the rare live appearance - which featured Jason Bonham behind the drums in place of his late father John - saw 20 million people apply for tickets through a worldwide lottery to the band's first headline show in 27 years, which took place before 18,000 ticket holders at the London venue.
"Celebration Day" won Led Zeppelin a 2014 Grammy Award in the Best Rock Album category, while a second nomination - for "Kashmir" in the Best Rock Performance category - lost out "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons. Watch the video here.
