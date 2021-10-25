Eric Clapton Jams Fleetwood Mac Classic 'Black Magic Woman'

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is streaming video of his cover of the 1968 Fleetwood Mac classic, "Black Magic Woman", from his forthcoming live package, "The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions."
"This one's for Peter", says Clapton at the start of the song, in dedication to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green, who passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 73.
The 1968 standalone single was a UK Top 40 hit for Fleetwood Mac before it appeared on a pair of compilations the following year; Santana scored a major hit with their 1970 cover of the tune when it was included on the "Abraxas" album.
"Black Magic Woman" is joined by "Man Of The World" as one of two Green compositions featured on "The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions", which captures Clapton and his band performing acoustic renditions of his classics alongside an assortment of other numbers encompassing blues, country and rarified originals.
Clapton and the band performed to an empty venue, with one exception: his wife, Melia, was the sole outside observer and the inspiration for the Sessions title.
Due November 12, "The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" will be available in the United States on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 4K UHD+Blu-ray, 2 LPs pressed on yellow vinyl, and a Deluxe Edition containing the DVD, Blu-ray & CD packaged in a 40 page 12" x 12" hardback photo book, digital video & digital audio. In addition, a CD-only version will be available exclusively at Target.
The project will be available in all other global territories on the following formats: DVD, Blu-ray, CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 4K UHD+Blu-ray, 180-gram 2LP, limited edition 2LP pressed on 180-gram yellow vinyl, and a Deluxe Edition containing the DVD, Blu-ray & CD packaged in a 40 page 12" x 12" hardback photo book, digital video & digital audio. Watch the video here.
