Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream

Imagine Dragons have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their new album "Mercury - Act 1" with a special livestream event via Amazon Music and Amazon Live.
The special event will be taking place tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd at 9pm ET on Amazon Live and will feature will feature the band performing intimate, acoustic versions of songs from their new album, as well as fan favorites.
Fans can also catch the group for a special live Q&A as a part of the streaming event where they can ask the group about the Rick Rubin produced album and more.
The Amazon Music and Amazon Live Present: Imagine Dragons Live stream will be available here.
Imagine Dragons Share Emotional 'Wrecked' Video
Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked' And Announce Album
Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video
Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Follow You' Video
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs
Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms
Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'
Imagine Dragons TV Concert Special Preview Goes Online
Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Going Late Night On TV
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions
Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video
Chase Atlantic Team With Maggie Lindemann For Hit Song
Frames And Chris LoPorto Release 'This Year'
Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream
Hawthorne Heights Deliver 'Thunder In Our Hearts'
Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary
Singled Out: The Arrangement's Fly Away