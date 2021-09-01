.

Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream

Keavin Wiggins | 09-01-2021

Event poster

Imagine Dragons have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their new album "Mercury - Act 1" with a special livestream event via Amazon Music and Amazon Live.

The special event will be taking place tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd at 9pm ET on Amazon Live and will feature will feature the band performing intimate, acoustic versions of songs from their new album, as well as fan favorites.

Fans can also catch the group for a special live Q&A as a part of the streaming event where they can ask the group about the Rick Rubin produced album and more.

The Amazon Music and Amazon Live Present: Imagine Dragons Live stream will be available here.

News > Imagine Dragons

