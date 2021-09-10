Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Rock Out' Video

(hennemusic) Motorhead are sharing a newly-upgraded video for their 2008 track, "Rock Out", as a preview to the October 29 collection, "Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of Motorhead."
"One of finest tracks from #everythinglouderforever is 'Rock Out' and to celebrate we've had the video restored and upgraded to 4K HD," says the band. "'Rock Out' appears on the album 'Motörizer' and features the line-up of Lemmy, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee. Originally released on 26th August 2008 on SPV, it was produced by Cameron Webb."
Billed as "the definitive collection of their loudest songs ever and the first to span their entire career", the 2021 compilation delivers material from Motorhead's 22 album career - from their self-titled 1977 debut to their final release, 2015's "Bad Magic."
"Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of" will be available in multiple formats: the 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks, while the 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package. Watch the video here.
