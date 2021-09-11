The Agonist Premiere 'Remnants In Time' Video

The Agonist have released a music video for their new single "Remnants In Time," which comes from their forthcoming EP, Days Before the World Wept".
The new EP is set to be released on October 15th. Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis had this to say about the new single and video, "'Remnants in Time' is the first chapter in this story. It marks the final moments of a person's life and the journey that begins right after.
"We wanted the visuals to strongly reflect the lyrics and the concept behind them, and transforming me into a demon was key in that. I'm a huge fan of horror/sci-fi and makeup transformations, so working with a professional makeup artist and the use of prosthetics was the coolest part for me!
"This song - and video - is all about extremes. Angelic and demonic, fragile and strong, delicate and aggressive. It embodies a lot of what THE AGONIST is about." Watch the video below:
The Agonist Release 'Orphans' Video
The Agonist's Kells Banned From Entering U.S.
The Agonist Release 'The Gift Of Silence' Video
The Agonist Release 'As One We Survive' Video
The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more
Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid
Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online
Iron Maiden Top UK Chart With 'Senjutsu'
Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'
Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Brighten' Title Track
The Agonist Premiere 'Remnants In Time' Video
Singled Out: Roses & Revolutions' Lower Than Low